Rugby

SABC, MultiChoice agree on deal for public broadcaster to televise RWC matches

07 September 2023 - 14:49 By Marc Strydom and Sazi Hadebe
Prop Ox Nche during a Springbok training session in Toulon, France. The SABC has agreed on a deal with MultiChoice to broadcast 16 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's 48 matches.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

MultiChoice and the SABC have reached an agreement for the public broadcaster to televise 16 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's 48 matches. 

MultiChoice said the deal will encompass all the Springboks' matches in France as well as the final.

“MultiChoice can confirm that, after acceptance by the SABC of a proposal made by MultiChoice on August 18, it has reached an agreement in principle to sub-licence broadcast rights to the SABC for Rugby World Cup 2023,” the pay channel said in a statement on Thursday.

“A total of 16 matches may be broadcast by the SABC, including the opening ceremony and opening match, all matches that the Springboks participate in, two quarterfinal matches, one semifinal, the bronze final, the final and the closing ceremony.

“Should the Springboks not qualify for the knockout stages, the above matches will, in any event, be available for broadcast.”

Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said: “We are pleased to have reached an arrangement with the SABC in the spirit of co-operation.”

The SABC had been negotiating with MultiChoice, the rights holder for the tournament in South Africa, to secure a share thereof.

The opening ceremony and first game between France and the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris take place on Friday night. The Boks open their campaign against Scotland at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday SABC COO Ian Plaatjies said he was hopeful the public broadcaster would at least secure the rights to broadcast the Springboks' matches. 

“I certainly hope there will be an intervention. As you know, we [SABC] depend on them [MultiChoice] to accept the offer,” Plaatjies told SABC News.

“We've met all of their conditions. They need to accept the offer. If they accept it today [Thursday], I can say yes, [the World Cup will be on SABC].”

The Springboks have been training at their base in Toulon for the start of the World Cup. 

TimesLIVE

