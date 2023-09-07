Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said: “We are pleased to have reached an arrangement with the SABC in the spirit of co-operation.”
TimesLIVE
SABC, MultiChoice agree on deal for public broadcaster to televise RWC matches
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
MultiChoice and the SABC have reached an agreement for the public broadcaster to televise 16 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's 48 matches.
MultiChoice said the deal will encompass all the Springboks' matches in France as well as the final.
“MultiChoice can confirm that, after acceptance by the SABC of a proposal made by MultiChoice on August 18, it has reached an agreement in principle to sub-licence broadcast rights to the SABC for Rugby World Cup 2023,” the pay channel said in a statement on Thursday.
“A total of 16 matches may be broadcast by the SABC, including the opening ceremony and opening match, all matches that the Springboks participate in, two quarterfinal matches, one semifinal, the bronze final, the final and the closing ceremony.
“Should the Springboks not qualify for the knockout stages, the above matches will, in any event, be available for broadcast.”
RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools and fixtures
