South Africa

Grade 7 pupil raped and killed at her home in Soshanguve

18 December 2023 - 18:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Parents of a grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve woke to find their daughter raped and strangled to death on Sunday morning. File photo.
Parents of a grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve woke to find their daughter raped and strangled to death on Sunday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve in Tshwane was found raped and killed at her home on Sunday, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Monday. 

“According to information, the perpetrator allegedly trespassed the learner’s home in Soshanguve by entering through a window and reportedly raped and strangled the learner.  

“It is alleged her parents were sleeping in the other room and only realised what took place in the morning when they wanted to wake her,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.  

Police are investigating.

“We are devastated at this incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and school community. We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will work speedily to bring the perpetrator to book,” Chiloane said. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Another Gauteng education official shot in three-month period

A Gauteng education official has been shot, three months after another was gunned down in similar circumstances, the the department confirmed on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Late applications to open on Monday for Gauteng's grade 1 and 8 pupils

The Gauteng education department is opening late applications for grade 1 and 8 children on Monday for the 2024 academic year.
News
1 day ago

Probe into death of grade 6 pupil points to homophobic abuse at school

An investigation into the circumstances that led to a primary school pupil in Thokoza on the East Rand taking his own life shows evidence supporting ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  3. Body of 15-year-old discovered: two teenagers arrested South Africa
  4. Police search for suspects who robbed Mozambican taxi with 16 passengers South Africa
  5. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...