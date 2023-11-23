Another Gauteng education offical shot in three-month period

A Gauteng education official has been shot, more than three months after another was gunned down in similar circumstances, the the department confirmed on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Chris Hani Road and Golden Highway intersection near Southgate Mall while the Joburg south district official was in his car.

"According to information at our disposal, the male official, from our Johannesburg South District overseeing Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM), was in his vehicle when he was suddenly shot by an unidentified assailant.

"Immediate medical attention was provided, and we are relieved to report that the official is currently in a stable condition and receiving medical attention at a local facility. We extend our heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of our colleague and assure the family that we will provide the necessary support during this challenging time."

Adding to this was Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane, who said: “While the motive is unknown, it is worrisome that an official can be targeted and shot at in that manner. We wish to call upon law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book," he said.

Back in August, another Gauteng education official was gunned down after being trailed to his home when he left work.

Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen.

TimesLIVE