South Africa

Late applications to open on Monday for Gauteng's grade 1 and 8 pupils

Gauteng education department urges parents to use late application opportunity as district offices and head office are now closed for the holidays

17 December 2023 - 13:58
The online system received 12,000 applications in the first 10 minutes and reached 60,000 within the first hour.
Image: Gauteng department of education

The Gauteng education department is opening late applications for grade 1 and 8 children on Monday for the 2024 academic year.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Sunday applications will open at 8am but will only apply to schools with available space for new pupils.

“Parents must apply at one school which would automatically place them and the documents must be submitted to schools when we reopen on January 17.”

Due to staff being on festive season leave, district offices and the Gauteng education’s head office would not be able to assist parents.

“From the second week of January, parents can visit our district offices and head offices for assistance. This is for parents who are not in a position to use the system,” Mabona said.

Parents can use the late application period to apply for their Grade 1 and 8 children to be placed in public schools in the 2024 academic year.
Image: Gauteng Department of Education

MEC Matome Chiloane said last week that since placement commenced on September 4, 99.8% of all completed applicants had been placed in schools while only 0.1% of parents are still to accept their placement offers.

“A total of 324 applicants with complete applications have offers of placement that require responses. There are 32,795 applicants with incomplete applications and provision is made for these applicants to select schools with available space for placement from December 11,” he said.

As for the late applications, he warned parents that the choice of school is limited and once a school is filled to capacity, the application will be automatically removed.

“Parents are advised to select one school. The learner will be auto-placed at the selected school. Placement at the selected school is final,” Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

