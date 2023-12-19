South Africa

Implats miners remain underground as day two of sit-in protest continues

NUM says workers were erroneously told there was extra money due to them

19 December 2023 - 13:52
More than 2,100 mineworkers remained underground at an Implats mine in Rustenburg on Tuesday after a sit-in protest started on Monday morning. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

There was little progress at the Implats mine sit-in protest as only 63 of the more than 2,200 mineworkers have been set free.

When mineworkers went underground at the north and south shafts at the Implats Bafokeng Rasimone platinum mine in North West to start their shift at 7am on Monday, an illegal protest immediately started underground.

At 5.30pm, when the shift ended, the employees remained underground, with some allegedly held against their will.

Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said 63 people managed to come out overnight but the shaft remained non-operational on Tuesday.

These mineworkers have been lied to.
NUM Rustenburg regional secretary Geoff Moatshe

Water and amenities were available for those stuck underground.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) representatives managed to engage workers [on Monday night] and started the process to address their concerns with management. Hopefully, we can respond later on Tuesday through NUM and agree on a process to return all workers to surface and resolve issues in normal and constructive engagement,” Theron told TimesLIVE.

While the cause of the protest was not known, NUM Rustenburg regional secretary Geoff Moatshe said they deployed union members to both shafts as they are the sole representatives at those shafts. He said they were presented with copies of a memorandum of demands.

More than 2,000 Implats miners remain underground in illegal unprotected strike

More than 2,000 miners at Implats' Platinum mine near Rustenburg in the North West remained underground on Monday afternoon after an illegal protest ...
News
20 hours ago

“This means this was something that was well orchestrated.

“Key among the demands captured in the memorandum is a retention payout after the acquisition of the mine from Royal Bafokeng Platinum. Mineworkers initially wanted their pension and provident funds.

“Implats also issued a R216m dividend in September and each worker received R24,000, but after it was taxed, they got about R14,000 on average.

“Someone took advantage, playing with the emotions of the miners, and said this money is somewhere and ensured them they will get their money,” Moatshe said.

He said the union found it unfair that such action took place shortly before the December break, which also left 21 women stuck underground due to the protest.

“The mineworkers have been lied to and they are under the impression they are going to get their money. The truth is, they are not going to get money. I am speaking as a leader. We need to educate these people that some of these things are not truthful and are hurtful,” Moatshe said.

He said after engagements throughout Monday night, management outlined that immediate payments would not happen, but this was rejected by the protest leaders and seemingly changed the attitude of the mine management.

“Management said they can stay underground and they will explore all avenues to make sure the mine is safe and that those who are held against their will are let out of the underground shaft.”

TimesLIVE

