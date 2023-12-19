“This means this was something that was well orchestrated.
Implats miners remain underground as day two of sit-in protest continues
NUM says workers were erroneously told there was extra money due to them
Image: Thulani Mbele
There was little progress at the Implats mine sit-in protest as only 63 of the more than 2,200 mineworkers have been set free.
When mineworkers went underground at the north and south shafts at the Implats Bafokeng Rasimone platinum mine in North West to start their shift at 7am on Monday, an illegal protest immediately started underground.
At 5.30pm, when the shift ended, the employees remained underground, with some allegedly held against their will.
Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said 63 people managed to come out overnight but the shaft remained non-operational on Tuesday.
Water and amenities were available for those stuck underground.
“National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) representatives managed to engage workers [on Monday night] and started the process to address their concerns with management. Hopefully, we can respond later on Tuesday through NUM and agree on a process to return all workers to surface and resolve issues in normal and constructive engagement,” Theron told TimesLIVE.
While the cause of the protest was not known, NUM Rustenburg regional secretary Geoff Moatshe said they deployed union members to both shafts as they are the sole representatives at those shafts. He said they were presented with copies of a memorandum of demands.
