South Africa

Truck driver fined for smuggling 18 Ethiopians into South Africa

19 December 2023 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
The driver entered into a plea bargain with the state and was sentenced to a fine of R1,000 on each count. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Mmabatho regional court in the North West has fined a truck driver R18,000 after he was found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act.

Benedicto Makawa, 39, was arrested after his truck was intercepted at the Kopfontein port of entry in October last year, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.

During the search, 18 undocumented Ethiopian males aged between 18 and 20 were found hidden in a false compartment under the trailer of the truck.

The driver was transporting them from Lusaka in Zambia to Johannesburg.

The Ethiopian nationals were allegedly travelling to meet relatives who had promised them work in Johannesburg, Mathebula said.

Makawa entered into a plea agreement with the state and was sentenced to a fine of R1,000 on each count.

TimesLIVE

