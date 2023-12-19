South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues

19 December 2023 - 11:05 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela is continuing in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student is accused of the murder and rape of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts. 

