The judicial commission of inquiry into the deaths of 77 people in a fire at the Usindiso building in August in the Johannesburg CBD continues on Wednesday.
The commission, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, was given six months to conclude its work.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Inquiry into deadly Joburg CBD building fire continues
The judicial commission of inquiry into the deaths of 77 people in a fire at the Usindiso building in August in the Johannesburg CBD continues on Wednesday.
The commission, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, was given six months to conclude its work.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Usindiso commissioner under fire over 'xenophobic' views, asked to recuse himself
‘You support Operation Dudula, you can’t sit on this inquiry’: recusal argued in Usindiso commission
Blaze survivors ‘must stay in South Africa for sake of inquiry’
‘Tiny’ shacks for Usindiso fire survivors after shelter became unsafe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos