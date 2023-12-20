South Africa

WATCH | Inquiry into deadly Joburg CBD building fire continues

20 December 2023 - 10:06 By TImesLIVE
The judicial commission of inquiry into the deaths of 77 people in a fire at the Usindiso building in August in the Johannesburg CBD continues on Wednesday.

The commission, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, was given six months to conclude its work. 

