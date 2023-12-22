What to pack in an emergency: Essentials for a ‘go bag’ as Cape fires spread

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted that vegetation was alight in Glencairn at about 8pm.
“The area was inaccessible to ground crews who responded as the fire was moving towards Stonehaven Estate, fanned by strong winds. A call was made at 8.50pm that residents of Stonehaven Estate should be relocated.”
The city said officials on-site at the fire on the Glencairn expressway had advised the area was smoke-filled. Residents close to the fire were asked to close doors and windows to mitigate the risk of health impacts.
“The situation is unpredictable, and there might be a need for further evacuations. Residents in Glencairn and surrounds are therefore advised to please keep a ‘go’ bag ready in case they need to be temporarily relocated.”
Items to consider packing include:
- Prescription medication and glasses.
- Important documentation.
- Cellphones and chargers.
- Change of clothing and sturdy shoes.
- Any personal hygiene items they might need.
- Infant formula.
Residents were also advised to ensure sheltering arrangements for their pets.
The road was closed to traffic between Kommetjie Road and Simon’s Town Main Road.
In an update, Smith said three aerial support craft were water bombing.
“The fire area has been divided into five sections, thus aiding in providing a clearer picture of the hotspot areas.”
Smith said late on Thursday more than 20 fire engines were dispatched with nine water tankers, and additional resources on the way.
“To beat this defiant fire, senior staff are using wind predictions over the next few hours and are going to attempt to cut it off in the late hours of the morning. Drones have been deployed to map the vegetation path and strategise the best location to intercept the path of the fire.
“All resources, including firefighters off duty, have been called up, along with additional fire engines and tankers. Western Cape disaster management has arranged additional support from fire stations in the West Coast, Stellenbosch and Overberg.
“All choppers will be ready to deploy at first light, along with the defence force sending additional choppers and another Oryx flying in from Bloemfontein.
“Our fire service and local disaster risk management will attempt to hold the line and defend properties along its predicted path as we allow it to run over the terrain and between the mountains.”
