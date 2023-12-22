South Africa

Homeowner finds missing person’s body dumped in his back yard

22 December 2023 - 07:14
Police were patrolling when they were stopped by a person who made a gruesome discovery in his back yard. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

The body of a 49-year-old man who was reported missing in Balfour five days ago was found partly burnt and dumped in the backyard of a resident's house in Siyathemba in Balfour, Nelspruit, on Thursday.

The body was wrapped with a blanket.

The victim was identified by his family members who reported him missing on Sunday at about 9pm.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said officers were patrolling when they were stopped by a person who made a gruesome discovery in his backyard at about 8.30am on Thursday.

“He informed police about the unknown body in his yard. Police responded and found the body. Medical practitioners also attended the scene and the person was certified dead,” he said.

Mohlala said the motive behind the killing is not yet known and investigations continue. 

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator(s) to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

