Carelse said a planning meeting would be held on Thursday at which the tactics for the day would be discussed and implemented.
“We had hoped for favourable wind conditions; however these elements are out of our control,” he said.
Two-hundred firefighters from different teams were deployed to fight the flames on Wednesday. “Crews had to make their way to the area near the Black Marlin restaurant as the fire was approaching the property, but they managed to avert the danger and the area has now been declared safe,” the city said.
Table Mountain National Park said it had on Wednesday mobilised extensive firefighting resources in response to fires in Simon's Town, Kloofnek and the Glen area of the park.
WATCH | Simon's Town fire update: Five support aircraft activated
Image: City of Cape Town
Five support aircraft were activated at first light on Thursday, including a Black Hawk helicopter that can fly in high winds, as firefighters continue to battle a blaze in Simon's Town, south of Cape Town.
The fire, reported on Tuesday, resulted in five firefighters sustaining injuries on Wednesday, two of whom were taken to hospital.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said no property has been damaged.
