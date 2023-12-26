South Africa

Heavy rains, flooding expected in many parts of the country

26 December 2023 - 10:49
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning regarding disruptive rainfall that may cause localised flooding, affecting numerous regions of the country on Tuesday. File photo.
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning regarding disruptive rainfall that may cause localised flooding, affecting numerous regions of the country on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall that may cause localised flooding in several regions of the country on Tuesday. 

On Monday night Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning, cautioning that the disruptive rain might cause localised flooding in susceptible settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

“Severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds and heavy downpours — potentially leading to local damage and flooding of roads, settlements (both formal and informal), low-lying areas, and bridges — are expected in the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, and in some areas across the western parts of both the North West and Free State,” it said.

Thunderstorms are also expected in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and other parts of the North West and Free State.

A level 3 warning for damaging winds that could disrupt beachfront activities and cause navigation difficulties at sea is expected between Lambert's Bay and Cape Agulhas.

In KZN, six people have lost their lives and approximately 10 are reported missing following recent floods that caused extensive damage in Ladysmith. The province's co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said the search for the missing people resumed on Tuesday morning.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith Christmas Eve floods

Six people have died and 10 people are missing following floods that swept through Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.
News
12 hours ago

Four health facilities affected by storm in Tshwane

Odi District Hospital in Mabopane and three other primary healthcare facilities in Tshwane experienced extensive damage due to a storm that happened ...
News
6 days ago

Thousands urged to higher ground as Australia battles floods

Australian authorities on Sunday urged thousands of people in north Queensland state to move to higher ground because of the danger of flooding from ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...