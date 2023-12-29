Load-shedding to take a holiday break until next year

It’s good news from Eskom as the lights will stay on into the new year.
On Friday the power utility announced load-shedding will remain suspended into the next week.
Spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said there has been consistent improvement in available generating capacity.
“Load-shedding will continue to be suspended until next Friday at 4pm,” he said.
According to the load-shedding app Eskom Se Push, this means power cuts will take a “much-needed holiday break over the New Year weekend”.
South Africans have had their lights remain on for most of the month, with load-shedding suspended weekly since December 14.
Mngomezulu said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and “communicate should any significant changes occur”.
