South Africa

Home Affairs official to appear in court for ID corruption

04 January 2024 - 19:24 By TimesLIVE
A 37-year-old home affairs department official was arrested in Upington for alleged illegal processing of identity documents for undocumented foreign nationals for a fee.
A 37-year-old home affairs department official was arrested in Upington for alleged illegal processing of identity documents for undocumented foreign nationals for a fee. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

 A 37-year-old home affairs department official will appear before the Upington magistrate’s court soon to face a charge of corruption after being arrested on Wednesday. 

The Northern Cape anti-corruption investigating unit followed up on information that the official allegedly processed illegal identity documents for undocumented foreign nationals in Upington for a fee. 

“The police executed a successful action and arrested the suspect-red handed at her office,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said. 

TimesLIVE 

Eastern Cape police searching for duo who allegedly raped three women, killing one

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two men suspected of raping three women and murdering one of them.
News
6 hours ago

Families of children suspected to be abducted by 'caregivers' sought by police

Mpumalanga police are looking for the families of two children who were found with two women posing as caregivers.
News
1 day ago

Life in Jukulyn – where ambulances, courier services, e-hailing taxis and even pizza deliveries are a no-go

No services can be rendered in Jukulyn, an area in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, without a police escort.
News
13 hours ago
