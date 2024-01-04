The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a police officer in the Free State on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly beat up his wife in a late-night argument.
He will appear in the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday.
“The 42-year-old sergeant allegedly had an altercation with his 39-year-old wife when he started slapping her and this led to a fight.
“The wife sustained bruises and an open wound on the head,” Ipid said.
The fight allegedly took place at about midnight on Tuesday. The policeman was arrested the next day.
TimesLIVE
Policeman arrested for attempted murder of wife: Ipid
Image: Ipid
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a police officer in the Free State on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly beat up his wife in a late-night argument.
He will appear in the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday.
“The 42-year-old sergeant allegedly had an altercation with his 39-year-old wife when he started slapping her and this led to a fight.
“The wife sustained bruises and an open wound on the head,” Ipid said.
The fight allegedly took place at about midnight on Tuesday. The policeman was arrested the next day.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Spotlight on Oscar Pistorius, now just a day away from parole
Cops serving GBV protection order find four illegal guns at man's home
Life in Jukulyn – where ambulances, courier services, e-hailing taxis and even pizza deliveries are a no-go
Police nab 32 illegal mining suspects in Limpopo, seize mining equipment
More than 75,000 arrests in police safer festive season operations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos