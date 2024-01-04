South Africa

Policeman arrested for attempted murder of wife: Ipid

04 January 2024 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
The police sergeant will appear in the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Ipid

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a police officer in the Free State on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly beat up his wife in a late-night argument.

He will appear in the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday.

“The 42-year-old sergeant allegedly had an altercation with his 39-year-old wife when he started slapping her and this led to a fight.

“The wife sustained bruises and an open wound on the head,” Ipid said.

The fight allegedly took place at about midnight on Tuesday. The policeman was arrested the next day.

TimesLIVE

