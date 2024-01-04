South Africa

South Africa business activity shrinks in December amid port gridlock: PMI

04 January 2024 - 11:31 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
South Africa's port gridlock is likely to further dent the economy as businesses face greater shortfalls in input supply, says David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. File photo.
South Africa's port gridlock is likely to further dent the economy as businesses face greater shortfalls in input supply, says David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Private sector activity shrank in December as companies signalled a greater effect on business amid the gridlock afflicting the country's ports, a survey showed on Thursday.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in December from 50.0 in November. A reading above 50 indicates growth in activity.

Supply chains, inventories, output and demand were all hit by the port crisis in Durban, with delivery times lengthening at the sharpest rate in almost two years, the survey showed.

“The port gridlock is likely to further dent the economy at the start of 2024 as businesses face greater shortfalls in input supply,” said S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist David Owen.

Rotational power cuts implemented by Eskom are expected to remain an issue after outages reportedly hit output and sales in December, he added.

Equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of underinvestment have meant Transnet has struggled to provide adequate freight rail and port services.

READ MORE:

Emerging markets brace for wave of elections with fiscal discipline at stake

Countries home to more than half the world's population and accounting for more than 60% of global economic output go to the polls in 2024.
Business Times
7 hours ago

Politicisation of trade is immoral and unsustainable: China

China on Wednesday said a situation in which national security restrictions severely impede global growth due to “the politicisation of economic and ...
News
1 day ago

Maersk to decide on Red Sea route as Hapag-Lloyd extends diversions around Cape

Denmark's Maersk said it will decide on Tuesday whether to resume sending vessels through the Suez Canal via the Red Sea or follow rival Hapag-Lloyd ...
News
1 day ago

SA risks losing shipping windfall due to Sars red tape

The revenue service effectively froze the offshore fuelling industry in September - three months before the Red Sea crisis handed SA a potential ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  3. US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says World
  4. WATCH | ‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’: ... South Africa
  5. Blaze at Shelly Hotel & Spa finally contained after eight hours South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...