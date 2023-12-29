Opinion

SA risks losing shipping windfall due to Sars red tape

The revenue service effectively froze the offshore fuelling industry in September — three months before the Red Sea crisis handed SA a potential bonanza

29 December 2023 - 00:00 By Unathi Sonti

The military conflict in the Middle East has abruptly disrupted shipping on the world’s busiest sea route through the Suez Canal, diverting traffic towards the Cape of Good Hope. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BRETT HERRON | A risk-averse public protector will be a setback for our ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Ramokgopa's Christmas gift? Electricity Opinion
  3. Mampara of the year: Themba Khumalo trumps them all in pack of Mamparas Hogarth
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The political curse of the commander-in-chief Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Oh ... it’s also an election year: 2023 hands over ‘burning’ world to ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...