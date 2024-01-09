South Africa

WATCH | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on energy action plan

09 January 2024 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Tuesday provide an update on the country’s energy action plan.

South Africans have recently experienced low stages of load-shedding as a result of improved generation.

When Ramokgopa was providing feedback on the energy action plan in December, he said Eskom’s energy availability factor was 55.4% for the year to date. 

“During this period, we’ve seen an exceptionally good performance by units outside the issues of reduced demand. What we’ve seen is that the system has been healthy.”

TimesLIVE

