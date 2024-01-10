South Africa

POLL | What more should be done to prevent cyberbullying?

10 January 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Boitumelo Thage has become a punching bag for online users who are frustrated with the ANC.
Image: Supplied

Should the government intervene to ensure cyberbullying comes to an end?

This comes after 27-year-old Boitumelo Thage was insulted and criticised on social media for publicly associating with the ANC. Thage is serving as a branch secretary of the ANC in Pretoria North.

Social media users often respond with derogatory remarks on her posts, and she has been called a “little thief” by those who accuse the ruling party of being complicit in corruption.

“I’ve also encountered hurtful remarks such as being told ‘you look like you have Down syndrome’,  baseless accusations which are unfounded and criticism regarding my parents supposedly being involved in thieving activities,” she said.

Many South Africans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling ANC, and are adamant the party should be removed from power when the country goes to the polls later this year. Chief among issues causing frustration are poor service delivery, unemployment, a stagnant economy and rampant corruption.

Some social media users who are frustrated with the governing party’s poor performance are highly critical of people who support the organisation as they believe the ANC is incapable of governing, incompetent and does not seem to have the country’s best interests at heart.

