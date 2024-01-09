Politics

'Respect my right to freedom of expression': Woman cyberbullied for her association with ANC

'Facing abuse for my views is fundamentally unfair,' says Boitumelo Thage

09 January 2024 - 14:09
Boitumelo Thage has become a punching bag for online users who are frustrated with the ANC.
Image: Supplied

A young woman who has been at the receiving end of social media insults and criticism for publicly aligning herself with the ANC has lamented people’s lack of respect for her right to association and expression.

Boitumelo Thage, 27, a psychology graduate, became a member of the ANC Youth League in 2016 on campus and joined an ANC branch a year later.

Now serving as a branch secretary of the ANC in Pretoria North, she gets derogatory comments to posts she makes on X (formerly Twitter) including being called a “little thief” by those who accuse the ruling party of being complicit in corruption.

“I've also encountered hurtful remarks such as being told, 'you look like you have Down syndrome', and baseless accusations which are unfounded, criticism regarding my parents supposedly being involved in thieving activities.

Facing backlash and threats for holding my political views is fundamentally unfair. The freedom of expression we are granted was hard-earned. I take pride in my association, firmly believing it shouldn't impede anyone's right to hold divergent opinions.

“These comments are not only disrespectful but also false, as my hardworking parents have instilled essential values in me.

“Insults comparing my body to someone with Down syndrome are particularly hurtful and demonstrate a deep disrespect for those living with that condition,” Thage said.

She said while it was crucial to recognise the daily challenges people face, “it's equally important to address and discourage ongoing insults and bullying, irrespective of the target.

“Facing backlash and threats for holding my political views is fundamentally unfair. The freedom of expression we are granted was hard-earned.

“I take pride in my association, firmly believing it shouldn't impede anyone's right to hold divergent opinions.

“As an activist committed to serving my community, I am engaged in addressing the challenges faced by individuals in South Africa,” she said.

Thage said she understands the frustrations some people have with the ANC.

“It’s essential to acknowledge that the ANC, as with any complex organisation, is not without its flaws. However, I strongly advocate for a more constructive approach — engaging in open dialogue and actively addressing these shortcomings rather than resorting to harmful and divisive behaviour.

“In recognising the imperfections within the ANC, I believe there is an opportunity for positive change through informed discussions, internal reflection and collaborative efforts. It's imperative to foster an environment where differing opinions can co-exist, enabling a more robust and inclusive political landscape.”

Thage said she believes that a thriving democracy embraces diverse opinions, fostering an environment where individuals can freely associate with the political ideologies they resonate with and express their views openly.

“While I recognise that public figures may face scrutiny, it's essential to emphasise that such comments shouldn't define one's self-esteem. My self-worth isn't solely determined by societal expectations.”

The young politician is also a founder of an NPO called A Second Chance and has authored a book titled My Voice Matters which teaches children about gender-based violence and standing up and using their voices.

TimesLIVE

