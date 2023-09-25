The consequences of cyberbullying: you can’t tweet what you like
Here’s how your Twitter fingers could land you on the wrong side of the law
25 September 2023 - 18:25
Cyberbullying has become increasingly common with the surge of new social media platforms, but it comes with consequences — that was the consistent message from Basetsana Kumalo’s husband, family and friends at the Randburg magistrate’s court. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.