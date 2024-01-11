Businessman kidnapped in Fordsburg is safe, Emalahleni search continues

Col Donald Mdhluli said Sing was kidnapped in Corridor Hill business sector on Wednesday morning. He had reportedly received a call on Tuesday about an electrical fault at his business.

“According to information from a family member, a call that Sing received was from an unknown person who identified himself as a technician from Emalahleni municipality who was assigned to check an electrical fault at his business,” said Mdhluli. “The victim is said to have taken heed to the so-called appointment with the municipality worker and went to the business site on Wednesday morning.

“According to our information, a group of about three suspects reportedly arrived in a grey Ford Kuga about 8.20am. The registration number seems to have been cloned.

“Two men who were armed reportedly alighted from the vehicle with their faces covered and forced Sing into the vehicle then drove towards Kriel, leaving behind Sing's vehicle.”

Mdhluli said the suspects threw Sing's cellphone out of the car and it has since been recovered by the police. The search for Sing continues.

Police have called on community members with information to call Sgt Master Patel on 072 025 1395 or call the Crime Stop number at 086000 10111

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, says has a multidisciplinary team of experts has been assembled to investigate and ensure that the victim is found.

Mathe said: “In the past two years, the anti-kidnapping task team has arrested at least 300 suspects where victims were kidnapped for ransom payments.”

TimesLIVE