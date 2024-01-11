Politics

IN PICS | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses thousands at women’s Umanyano

11 January 2024 - 22:35 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANCWL members at the women’s Umanyano.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANCWL members at the women's Umanyano.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Capturing the essence of empowerment and unity, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a compelling address to thousands of attendees at a women’s Umanyano on Thursday. The event, documented in these pictures, showcased the president's commitment to inspiring and uplifting ANCWL members.

