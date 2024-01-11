South Africa

Pilot ‘kidnapped, beaten and robbed’ during stopover in Joburg: UK reports

11 January 2024 - 11:08 By TIMESLIVE
A British Airways pilot was apparently kidnapped and assaulted during a stopover in SA. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A British Airways pilot is recovering at home after a five-hour kidnapping ordeal during a stopover in Johannesburg at the weekend, various UK media outlets reported.

"We are supporting our colleague and the local authorities with their investigation," the airline said in response to a query from TimesLIVE. The publication has also asked South African police for comment. This article will be updated once this has been received.

The pilot stopped to help a woman carry bags to her car at her request near a shopping complex in Melrose Arch, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Mail.

The publications said when he got to the car he was bundled inside by a group of men and driven to a remote part of Johannesburg. He was “badly roughed up” and forced to pay them thousands of pounds from his bank accounts.

He was then released.

This is the second report of a British Airways pilot coming under attack during a stopover in South Africa.

In July, Crewroom reported a BA captain was held at gunpoint and stabbed in the leg while jogging with a colleague. This also happened near Melrose Arch, according to the publication.

TimesLIVE

