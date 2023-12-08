Dating app abductions raise fears for LGBTQIA+ safety

In one prominent case in September an 18-year-old student was kidnapped in Johannesburg after meeting someone on Grindr. He was later rescued and seven suspects arrested, police said.
Thabsie Mabezane, a transgender woman and LGBTQIA+ activist, was aware of personal safety when she met a man on the dating app Tinder earlier this year.
She told him she preferred to meet in a public space instead of at his home. However, while she waited at their meeting point in Johannesburg, an unregistered car pulled up and a man with a gun got out and forced her into the vehicle.
Mabezane said she was taken to an abandoned building where her kidnappers demanded she call friends and ask them to send money. One of those she called is a traditional healer who persuaded the gang to let her go without a ransom after holding her for several hours.
She said she didn't report the incident as she feared she would not be believed.
Tinder said it encourages users to report any crimes to local law enforcement, and that it has a dedicated team which would co-operate with them to help serve justice. It also said it provides reporting mechanisms through the app and works to detect signs of fraud and review suspicious profiles.
"The safety of our members is of the utmost importance," said a Tinder spokesperson.
Wits student lured through online dating site rescued from kidnappers
Cases like Mabezane's are on the rise and have prompted debate about how to protect dating app users from kidnapping and extortion.
LGBTQIA+ individuals are often targeted because of hatred and intolerance, police and activists said.
"The police service has noticed a trend where perpetrators are targeting unsuspecting individuals on social media networks including dating apps," said police national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
"We have arrested and taken down a few syndicates that were targeting the gay and lesbian community."
Vision Tactical, a local security firm, has called for the dating app Grindr to be banned in South Africa due to the "alarming rise" in incidents where gay men have been lured to locations where they were physically assaulted, robbed and held hostage, it said.
"We are dealing with a syndicate that is kidnapping three or four people per night," said Vision Tactical director Yaseen Theba, citing a study the company conducted over six months.
'Government needs to put pressure on police to assist': Yaya Mavundla on Grindr victims
In one prominent case in September an 18-year-old student was kidnapped in Johannesburg after meeting someone on Grindr. He was later rescued and seven suspects arrested, police said.
"At Grindr we are acutely aware of this deeply troubling situation," a company spokesperson told Reuters, referring to kidnappings of people who had used the app to arrange meetings.
Grindr has integrated a number of safety features into the app such as a video calling feature to allow users to verify the person they are talking to is the person they claim to be before meeting, and issued a safety warning that users in South Africa receive daily.
"We are continuing to explore further solutions to this crisis with local partners," the spokesperson said.
Some activists said banning Grindr would further marginalise the LGBTQIA+ community.
"I don't think it's necessary [for Grindr] to be banned. That means heterosexual people can use these apps, and they can have good times and good moments finding love, but because you are queer or homosexual you can't," said Mabezane.
"There's a problem with equality there."
Reuters
How Captain Bez Bezuidenhout caught an online sex predator with a single picture of his hand
False addresses see 7 suspects accused of kidnapping Wits student denied bail
You’d be goggle-eyed if you knew how much of your data Google really shares
