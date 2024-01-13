South Africa

East London SPCA euthanises starving, maggot-infested horses

13 January 2024 - 12:54 By ADRIENNE CARLISLE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
East London SPCA staff had to humanely euthanise neglect and injured horses. File photo.
East London SPCA staff had to humanely euthanise neglect and injured horses. File photo.
Image: SIBONGILE NGALWA

The East London SPCA euthanised three emaciated, tick-infested and severely injured horses on a smallholding this week and charged the owner with assaulting one of its employees.

The owner will also face animal cruelty-related charges.

Shocked SPCA staff said some of the unattended injuries were severe and crawling with maggots. The Dispatch has seen photographs of the maggot-infested wounds.

SPCA general manager Ian Lombard said they had received an anonymous animal cruelty complaint earlier this week.

When they found the three horses in shocking condition, they left a notice for the owner to comply and provide proof of medical treatment by a vet.

When the SPCA field officer and training inspector returned on Wednesday it was clear that no vet had come to treat the horses whose infected wounds were crawling with maggots.

SPCA confiscates horses over ‘cruel and archaic’ training in Cape Town

The owner of a property where horses were trained using a “cruel and archaic” method was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of ...
News
11 months ago

“While my field officer was calling me on his cellphone, the owner of the horses assaulted him.”

He said an assault case had been opened at the SAPS Vincent branch.

Lombard had rushed to the scene and the horses’ owner had admitted to assaulting the field officer.

A vet consulted by the SPCA said the horses were way beyond being treated or saved.

“The vet confirmed it was better to humanely put the horses to sleep as they were severely injured and the wounds were so severe they could not be healed.”

He said the SPCA had obtained a warrant from a local magistrate to access the property on Thursday and with the police accompanying them had humanely euthanised the animals.

“We are now compiling a docket in terms of the Animal Protection Act ... whereby the owner will be prosecuted for failing to render medical attention, for starving the horses for not taking the necessary steps to stop the unnecessary suffering of the horses.”

Lombard said the docket would be submitted to the police and a senior prosecutor.

If found guilty the owner could face a hefty fine and an order prohibiting him from owning animals for a specific period.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

V&A Waterfront fireworks display to go ahead as planned

An application to halt a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront has been dismissed by the high court in Cape Town — and the event ...
News
2 weeks ago

Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire

Dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and tortoises are among animals rescued as the battle to contain the fire at Simon's Town continues.
News
3 weeks ago

One-year-old child bitten by family pit bull in Durban

A one-year-old child was injured after being bitten by the family's pit bull in the Hillary area near Queensburgh in Durban.
News
1 month ago

Animal shelters buckle under cost of living pressures

Animal shelters’ income is on the decline, while the need for their services has increased
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters South Africa
  3. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. These were South Africa's best selling brands in December as new-car sales end ... news

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...