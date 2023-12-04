South Africa

One-year-old child bitten by family pit bull in Durban

04 December 2023 - 11:31
A one-year-old child was seriously injured when it was bitten by the family's pit bull. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

A one-year-old child was injured when it was bitten by the family's pit bull in the Hillary area near Queensburgh in Durban.

According to private emergency services dRKEMS, the incident took place at about 8am on Monday. 

Cai Hungerman from dRKEMS said they received a call regarding a child who had been bitten by a dog and immediately dispatched their paramedics to the private residence.

Hungerman said it was alleged t the pit bull had been kept separate from the family as it was known to bite. However, it escaped from its closure when a household member opened the door.

He said a parent was able to get the baby away from the pit bull, and no other members of the household were injured. 

“They managed to get the dog safely back into its enclosure after the incident. The baby was assessed and found to have sustained a significant bite and was stabilised at the scene by our paramedics,” said Hungerman. 

He said the baby was transported to a local facility for further treatment and observations.

Hungerman said the family has contacted the SPCA for advice before deciding their next steps regarding the dog.

The incident comes after a school employee suffered serious dog bites when he shielded a young child from a pit bull attack outside a Durban school last week. It is alleged a woman and child were walking towards the school when the dog ran out of a nearby house towards the child.

A three-year-old boy was recently attacked by a pit bull on the Bluff while walking on a road with his mother. 

TimesLIVE 

