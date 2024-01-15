South Africa

WATCH | Umalusi pronounces 2023 national matric results

15 January 2024 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE
National senior certificate examination regulator Umalusi is on Monday providing an update on the approval of results for the matric class of 2023.

The organisation will also speak about challenges encountered during the examinations.

