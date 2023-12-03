South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga briefs media on matric exams

03 December 2023 - 12:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will on Sunday brief the media on the National Senior Certificate examinations for the class of 2023.

The coming week is the final one for examinations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Principal who ‘stopped pupils from writing matric exams’ suspended

The Eastern Cape education department has confirmed the suspension of a principal who allegedly instructed seven pupils to sit out the matric exams ...
News
1 week ago

Education department confirms error in matric science paper

For the second year in a row, grade 12 pupils have had to answer a matric exam paper that had an error.
News
2 weeks ago

‘No leaked matric exam papers’: department cautions against fake news

No serious irregularities have occurred during the matric examinations.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. ‘We are comforted by your prayers’ — Family of matric pupil who died from snake ... South Africa
  3. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  4. Five robbery suspects back in court in missing German tourist case South Africa
  5. Grade 12 pupil dies after being bitten by snake at school camp South Africa

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court