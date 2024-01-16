A recording of the incident, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows three male officers in TMPD uniform holding the man’s arms, assisting him to stand up, and seemingly lining him up in front of the approaching TMPD vehicle. Seconds later, the man is seen lying on the ground and trying to stand up. He could be heard crying.
SowetanLIVE
‘It was a freak accident’, say Tshwane metro cops after man hit by official vehicle
Image: Screengrab
The Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) has labelled the incident in which one of its official vehicles drove over a suspect as a freak accident.
TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said two officials were injured in the incident on Friday.
“On January 12 2024, after failing to stop and interfering with the duties of the TMPD, a suspect and two TMPD officials were struck by a TMPD vehicle in a freak accident in Hammanskraal. This incident was caught on camera and has since been circulating on social media,” he said.
Mahamba said the injured man and two officers were taken to hospital, where they received treatment and were discharged on the same day.
“After treatment, the perpetrator was taken to Temba police station and detained with the driver and another passenger in the vehicle in which he had been travelling. Charges against them include failing to comply with the instructions of a traffic officer, interfering with the duties of a traffic officer, crimen injuria and resisting arrest.”
A recording of the incident, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows three male officers in TMPD uniform holding the man’s arms, assisting him to stand up, and seemingly lining him up in front of the approaching TMPD vehicle. Seconds later, the man is seen lying on the ground and trying to stand up. He could be heard crying.
As the video continues, one officer is seen trying to take a phone away from a member of the public who captured the event on video.
Mahamba said preliminary investigations prove the officers seen on the video belong to the institution.
“We can confirm our officers were injured during the incident. We are in the process of assigning this case to an investigating officer internally, and we will obtain official statements from the members involved.
“We will also report the incident to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to conduct their own investigation. As stipulated by law, we are required to report every incident that involves police officers to Ipid, and we will co-operate fully with their investigation.”
TMPD is urging anyone with information regarding the video to come forward.
SowetanLIVE
