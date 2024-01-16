Mpumalanga cop to appear in court for double murder and attempted murder

A Mpumalanga police detective constable, 32, who allegedly shot dead his partner and her mother and injured her stepfather is expected to appear in the Carolina magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The shootings occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Carolina.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the suspect allegedly informed the mother of his children he had a mechanical breakdown and asked her to assist in towing his vehicle.
“His partner, together with her mother, stepfather as well as her three children, went out in her VW Polo to help,” he said.
Mdhluli said when they arrived, the suspect allegedly fatally shot his partner and her mother. Her stepfather sustained a gunshot wound but survived.
“The suspect jumped into his partner's vehicle and then fled the scene with the three minors who were inside, leaving behind the victims bleeding profusely,” he said.
The suspect lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. He was trapped inside the car with the children.
Police were alerted to the crash.
“On arrival at the accident scene, the members arrested the suspect while paramedics attended to the children and took one of them to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”
A firearm was confiscated during the arrest.
Mdhluli said it was not yet clear whether the victims were shot with an official firearm which will form part of the ongoing investigation.
“The children's mother and grandmother were certified dead at the scene while their grandfather was admitted to hospital,” he said.
He added the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would conduct its own investigation.
“It is indeed unfortunate that one of our members who should be protective is alleged to have wiped out members of a family, which leaves behind children in a very traumatic situation,” Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela said.
“We urge members to seek professional help whenever they experience difficulties in their families or relationships rather than resorting to acts of violence.”
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga cop to appear in court for double murder and attempted murder
Image: SUPPLIED
A Mpumalanga police detective constable, 32, who allegedly shot dead his partner and her mother and injured her stepfather is expected to appear in the Carolina magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The shootings occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Carolina.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the suspect allegedly informed the mother of his children he had a mechanical breakdown and asked her to assist in towing his vehicle.
“His partner, together with her mother, stepfather as well as her three children, went out in her VW Polo to help,” he said.
Mdhluli said when they arrived, the suspect allegedly fatally shot his partner and her mother. Her stepfather sustained a gunshot wound but survived.
“The suspect jumped into his partner's vehicle and then fled the scene with the three minors who were inside, leaving behind the victims bleeding profusely,” he said.
The suspect lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. He was trapped inside the car with the children.
Police were alerted to the crash.
“On arrival at the accident scene, the members arrested the suspect while paramedics attended to the children and took one of them to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”
A firearm was confiscated during the arrest.
Mdhluli said it was not yet clear whether the victims were shot with an official firearm which will form part of the ongoing investigation.
“The children's mother and grandmother were certified dead at the scene while their grandfather was admitted to hospital,” he said.
He added the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would conduct its own investigation.
“It is indeed unfortunate that one of our members who should be protective is alleged to have wiped out members of a family, which leaves behind children in a very traumatic situation,” Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela said.
“We urge members to seek professional help whenever they experience difficulties in their families or relationships rather than resorting to acts of violence.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘She was the sister we never had’: Family in shock after speeding driver kills traffic officer
Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars
Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots
Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos