South Africa

Mpumalanga cop to appear in court for double murder and attempted murder

16 January 2024 - 08:56
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mpumalanga cop accused of killing spouse and her mother expected to appear in court on Tuesday. File photo.
Mpumalanga cop accused of killing spouse and her mother expected to appear in court on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

A Mpumalanga police detective constable, 32, who allegedly shot dead his partner and her mother and injured her stepfather is expected to appear in the Carolina magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

The shootings occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Carolina.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the suspect allegedly informed the mother of his children he had a mechanical breakdown and asked her to assist in towing his vehicle. 

His partner, together with her mother, stepfather as well as her three children, went out in her VW Polo to help,” he said. 

Mdhluli said when they arrived, the suspect allegedly fatally shot his partner and her mother. Her stepfather sustained a gunshot wound but survived. 

“The suspect jumped into his partner's vehicle and then fled the scene with the three minors who were inside, leaving behind the victims bleeding profusely,” he said.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. He was trapped inside the car with the children. 

Police were alerted to the crash.

On arrival at the accident scene, the members arrested the suspect while paramedics attended to the children and took one of them to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”

A firearm was confiscated during the arrest.

Mdhluli said it was not yet clear whether the victims were shot with an official firearm which will form part of the ongoing investigation. 

“The children's mother and grandmother were certified dead at the scene while their grandfather was admitted to hospital,” he said. 

He added the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would conduct its own investigation.

“It is indeed unfortunate that one of our members who should be protective is alleged to have wiped out members of a family, which leaves behind children in a very traumatic situation,” Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela said.

“We urge members to seek professional help whenever they experience difficulties in their families or relationships rather than resorting to acts of violence.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘She was the sister we never had’: Family in shock after speeding driver kills traffic officer

Family in shock after speeding driver kills traffic officer
News
1 week ago

Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars

Murder accused Nongcebo Faith Ntombela's mood matched the gloomy weather after her bid for bail was turned down in the Umlazi magistrate's court on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots

The two men who killed off-duty policeman Const Zolani Zuma at the height of the July 2021 unrest have been sentenced in the Durban high court.
News
1 month ago

Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder

The daughter of an education department circuit manager in Limpopo who was gunned down in what initially appeared to be a house robbery has appeared ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Despite some cheats and poor printing, Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric ... South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  5. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...