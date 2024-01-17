South Africa

More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain

Boyes Drive closed between Old Boyes Drive and Clairvaux Road in Kalk Bay

17 January 2024 - 17:35 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Smoke bellows from the top of a Cape Town mountain which was ablaze on Wednesday.
Smoke bellows from the top of a Cape Town mountain which was ablaze on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied/ SANParks

More than 100 firefighters were dispatched on Wednesday to help contain a Cape Town wildfire that spread across a mountain. 

SANParks had called on an urgent request for all hikers in the central section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) to descend the mountain as the fire had intensified due to strong winds above Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay. 

“SANParks, Table Mountain National Park, have mobilised around 114 firefighters from NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, and Working on Fire. Additionally, three helicopters and a spotter plane have been deployed,” said SANParks. 

Fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the incident at 11.30am. 

“We have six firefighting vehicles and over 30 staff members on site and additional resources are en route,” he said. 

“Boyes Drive is closed between Old Boyes Drive and Clairvaux Road in Kalk Bay.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What to pack in an emergency: Essentials for a ‘go bag’ as Cape fires spread

With residents of the deep south in Cape Town enduring their fourth day of a raging fire on the mountains, the city has advised on the essentials ...
News
3 weeks ago

The time is now to act against the growing threat of runaway wildfires fuelled by climate change

Climate change is leading to an increased risk of loss and damage from runaway wildland fires, both in South Africa and abroad, writes Trevor ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Cyber king in race to save Cape Town mountain peak from inferno

‘Wildfire time bomb’ turned into wilderness experience for underprivileged kids.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  3. Early home time for KZN schools after level 5 storm warning South Africa
  4. Sanlam manager suspended pending probe into pro-Palestine road rage complaint South Africa
  5. Shooting at Barberton court, one killed South Africa

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.