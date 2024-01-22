South Africa

‘Blow’ for Joburg east residents as bid to halt Egoli Gas cut-off fails

22 January 2024 - 13:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Egoli Gas will proceed with the termination of piped natural gas in parts of Joburg east. File photo.
Egoli Gas will proceed with the termination of piped natural gas in parts of Joburg east. File photo.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo images

Egoli Gas is set to proceed with its disconnection of piped natural gas in several Johannesburg east suburbs at the end of the month after the latest attempt to halt the termination failed.

Last Thursday the Johannesburg high court dismissed the Kensington Community Association's (KCA) urgent application to halt the termination pending a final decision by the court.

The association took Egoli Gas to court in a bid to stop its decision to stop supplying piped natural gas to some customers in Kensington because its “network infrastructure has reached the end of its lifespan”.

Other suburbs affected are Bezuidenhout Valley, Malvern and Bertrams.

Egoli Gas spokesperson Sewela Makgolane welcomed the judgment: “The court noted the urgent application lacked merit and was dismissed with costs in favour of Egoli Gas due to factual and legal reasons. The court ruling in Egoli’s favour demonstrates the company’s decision to discontinue the supply of piped natural gas to the affected areas is both commercially rational and legally permissible.

Egoli Gas disconnection drive in east Joburg leaves residents piping mad

In January this year, Kensington resident Brett Anderson forked out nearly R40,000 to switch his geyser to gas and increase his house's reliance on ...
News
3 months ago

“Furthermore, the court found the KCA did not sufficiently substantiate the significance of their case as the residents who purportedly supported their application accounted for roughly 3% of the overall affected residents. We continue to encourage all customers who have not yet completed their conversions to do so ahead of the termination date.” 

Makgolane confirmed that of the 467 residents affected by the cut-off, 393 have accepted the offer to convert them to liquefied petroleum gas [LPG].

“In many instances, customers were able to convert to LPG at no cost as a result of Egoli’s ex gratia payments”, she said.

Brett Anderson of the KCA described the court judgment as a “blow” to communities such as Kensington “trying to raise a voice on these issues”.

“The outcome is extremely disappointing. This is an energy service that was part of Johannesburg infrastructure since 1920. 

“It is a blow and we believe January 31 is going to be a devastating day in the history of Johannesburg,” he said.

Despite this setback, Anderson confirmed they will continue the fight in a higher court.

“Watch this space. We're not giving up yet and we're positive we will appeal this. The fight's not over. We need to make sure communities are heard.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Egoli Gas defends decision to stop supplying some Joburg east customers

The gas company left residents piping mad last month when it abruptly announced its intention to terminate the supply of piped natural gas to some ...
News
3 months ago

Egoli Gas to put extra measures in place to ensure no fires on its lines

Egoli Gas says there was an isolated fire on one of its gas lines on the corners of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  3. Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court South Africa
  5. Fiery protests over lack of water north of Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted