A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kraaifontein on Thursday after being found in possession of more than 149,000 pictures of child pornography and more than 5,000 videos.
“He was also found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and various calibre ammunition, as well as nine snakes, three for which he did not have a permit.
'He is facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession, distribution and accessing child pornography,” she said.
A 32-year-old man from Mitchells Plain arrested on Friday was found to be chatting to and luring underage girls to a chat group where nude pictures were exchanged.
“All suspects appeared before various courts such as Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain magistrates' courts where their cases were postponed for further investigation.
“This operation would not have been successful without the following role players: the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Western Cape, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), CapeNature and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA),” Mathe said.
TimesLIVE
Three more online child sexual predators behind bars
Image: 123RF/ canjoena
A man who posed as a teenager to lure underage girls to a chat group where child pornography was distributed is among three online child sexual predators arrested in the past week.
The men were arrested during a joint operation by the SAPS serial and electronic crime investigations (SECI) unit and the US department of homeland security.
So far, seven online child sexual predators have been arrested since November last year.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said four were arrested in November — three in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal.
“These arrests form part of an international operation to trace manufacturers, users, and distributors of child pornography,” she said.
The latest suspects were arrested in Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape.
A 53-year-old man from Worcester was arrested on Wednesday after he was found with 95,000 images and 6,000 videos of child pornography. He is facing a charge of accessing, distributing and possession of child pornography.
Image: Supplied
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kraaifontein on Thursday after being found in possession of more than 149,000 pictures of child pornography and more than 5,000 videos.
“He was also found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and various calibre ammunition, as well as nine snakes, three for which he did not have a permit.
'He is facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession, distribution and accessing child pornography,” she said.
A 32-year-old man from Mitchells Plain arrested on Friday was found to be chatting to and luring underage girls to a chat group where nude pictures were exchanged.
“All suspects appeared before various courts such as Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain magistrates' courts where their cases were postponed for further investigation.
“This operation would not have been successful without the following role players: the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Western Cape, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), CapeNature and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA),” Mathe said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Angry mob allegedly kills man found with body of 6-year-old girl in his house
Fourth online child sexual predator suspect arrested in KZN
Three children saved from porn ring, dog rescued
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos