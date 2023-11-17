South Africa

Fourth online child sexual predator suspect arrested in KZN

17 November 2023 - 07:32
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 60-year-old man was allegedly found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Stock photo.
A 60-year-old man was allegedly found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A fourth alleged online child sexual predator was arrested at a flat in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday after the arrest of three other suspects earlier this week.

The 60-year-old man was allegedly found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

According to police, the man forms part of the 27 alleged online child sexual predators identified in South Africa by a joint international operation led by the police serial and electronic investigations unit and the US department of homeland security.

In the past week two South Africans and a British man were arrested in Gauteng.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe urged parents to monitor their children’s devices such as tablets and phones on a daily basis to prevent children becoming victims of such criminal activities.

"The police service also encourages parents to install parental software and apps that are able to block harmful content in chats and apps.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three children saved from porn ring, dog rescued

Three alleged online child sexual predators, two South Africans and a British man, have been arrested in Gauteng.
News
2 days ago

Department accused of down playing school pregnancies while ‘teachers are raping children’

CGE blasts department of basic education presentation on initiatives to prevent pregnant girls from dropping out of school
News
2 days ago

Mother distraught as school brushes off sexual assault of grade 5 pupil

It was discovered in a meeting that the 11-year-old perpetrators have a history of sexual violence, says mom
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Rwanda legislation due in 'coming weeks', says UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesman Africa
  2. Stolen Eskom solar panels and tower batteries recovered at Kosi Bay South Africa
  3. R200m drug-related bust in Kya Sands South Africa
  4. ‘No leaked matric exam papers’: department cautions against fake news South Africa
  5. Fourth online child sexual predator suspect arrested in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...