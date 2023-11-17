A fourth alleged online child sexual predator was arrested at a flat in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday after the arrest of three other suspects earlier this week.
The 60-year-old man was allegedly found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
According to police, the man forms part of the 27 alleged online child sexual predators identified in South Africa by a joint international operation led by the police serial and electronic investigations unit and the US department of homeland security.
In the past week two South Africans and a British man were arrested in Gauteng.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe urged parents to monitor their children’s devices such as tablets and phones on a daily basis to prevent children becoming victims of such criminal activities.
"The police service also encourages parents to install parental software and apps that are able to block harmful content in chats and apps.”
TimesLIVE
Fourth online child sexual predator suspect arrested in KZN
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
