The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a 37-year-old police sergeant from Hoedspruit in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old member of the South African National Defence Force on Friday.
The two had a quarrel at a local tavern at about 2.30am and the SANDF member went to the police station to report the incident.
The police sergeant also went to the police station and met the SANDF member outside the premises.
“He allegedly fired several shots and the SANDF member was fatally wounded,” Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
The police sergeant will appear in the Hoedspruit magistrate’s court on Monday.
Ipid arrests police sergeant for murder of SANDF member in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
