Mpumalanga police search for suspects who torched six vehicles

26 January 2024 - 07:33
Six vehicles were torched in the Calcutta policing area in Mpumalanga within a month.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police are searching for suspects after a spate of torching cars in the Calcutta policing area.  

On Wednesday four vehicles were set alight inside the victim’s yard at Oakley, Soweto Trust in Calcutta after midnight. 

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a minibus, a light delivery vehicle and two sedans were burnt while the owner was asleep.  

“The victim was woken by a loud bang outside his house and saw his vehicles were on fire.  

“The victim also claims to have heard gunshots at the main gate of his house. Police were alerted and on arrival they found empty rifle cartridges at the scene,” Mdhluli said.  

He said similar incidents were reported in the same area after two minibuses were torched at two different places. 

One of the torched vehicles.
Image: Supplied

One was set alight on January 6 and another was reduced to ashes on January 17.

Mdhluli said the incidents are being investigated and suspects are yet to be arrested.

Police urged anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator/s to call the Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.  All received information will be treated as confidential and callers can opt to remain anonymous. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has appointed a team of investigators in collaboration with stakeholders to restore stability in that part of the province.  

“We have heightened our visibility and are monitoring the situation following these unusual events.

“We call for calm and law and order to prevail while law enforcement agencies work together to get to the bottom of the challenge."

