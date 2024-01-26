SA Jewish Board of Deputies says ICJ recognised Israel’s right to self-defence

Headline: ‘ICJ confirmed that Israel has right to defend itself’

Subheading: SA Jewish Board of Deputies reacts to UN court’s ruling on Gaza conflict

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Friday welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) denying South Africa’s request for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza, saying the court had recognised Israel’s right to defend its citizens.

On Friday, the ICJ made a series of interim orders against Israel. These include that Israel take measures “to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group”.

Israel unleashed its assault after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage in the attack. More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The SAJBD said the court’s call for the hostages held by Hamas to be freed was a fundamental requirement for the end of the conflict.

“It is regrettable that the South African government did not put pressure on Hamas to release the hostages from the outset, which would have averted such terrible loss of life.”

The SAJBD said it was saddened that the South African government was not playing a more constructive role in engaging both sides, as they had done in every other conflict, to help to bring an actual end to this war.

“We continue to mourn the tragic loss of life on both sides and support the continued facilitation of humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of innocents caught up in Hamas’ war.”

