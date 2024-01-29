South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports

29 January 2024 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) launch the 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports.

READ MORE:

COMMENT | SAHRC must force state to prepare to act in the event of civil unrest

The state has failed to initiate a comprehensive reassessment of our security protocols and strategic plan
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

SAHRC steps in after eThekwini residents cry foul over water outages

The South African Human Rights Commission has taken a “proactive” role in monitoring water issues in eThekwini after a week of community protests ...
News
2 days ago

The ‘A-team’ lawyers representing South Africa at the world court against Israel

Here are details about the lawyers who will represent South Africa and commentary from the legal fraternity regarding their credentials.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency after terror attacks, ... World
  3. Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season ... South Africa
  4. Female cop kills husband ‘after he pulls gun on her’ South Africa
  5. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...