There were giggles galore as teachers and pupils played with robots, pressed buttons that turned on lights and used remote controls to move mechanical cars at Mountview Secondary School in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
It was all in the name of learning as school principal Indran Govender proudly surveyed the fun environment which he is confident will boost learning among his pupils.
The event was the launch of the school's robotics laboratory, sponsored by the Shoprite Foundation which made a R1.6m investment in equipment, course work and teaching.
Govender said he was grateful to the retail giant for the boost in robotics and information technology learning, which he said was “the future”.
“Upskilling learners for the fourth industrial revolution is important and critical.”
He said the school offers computer applications technology in the further education phase (FET). A few years ago the school embarked on an initiative to identify 40 grade 9 pupils who were keen on computers and technology as a school subject.
“We piloted the project after realising there was a lot of interest and enthusiasm,” said Govender.
Last December the school sent a teacher to train as a facilitator in robotics and coding.
“With the infrastructure and provisions given to us by Shoprite we should reach our objectives, some of which include closing the gap between grade 8s and 9s,” said Govender.
Grade 11 learner Aditi Burran was delighted.
“The fact that this project initiative is hands-on will really help us to think critically,” she said.
Govender said the lab would enhance learning in the district as he plans to work with four other schools in the area.
“It’s exciting. Without Shoprite this intervention would not have taken shape. This gives us impetus to meet our objectives,” said Govender.
Sponsored robotics laboratory makes learning fun at Verulam school
Shoprite Foundation invested R1.6m in equipment, course work and teaching
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Maude Modise, managing trustee at the Shoprite Foundation, said the school was selected after the department of education piloted coding and robotics as a subject .
“The groundwork was in place and, importantly, there was interest and enthusiasm, so we saw an opportunity to help provide training and equipment and adapted the existing computer classrooms into fully functional robotics laboratories,” said Modise.
Durban University of Technology mechanical engineering department lecturer Tyrone Bright hailed the move. He said students tended to have major deficiencies with problem solving but this could be remedied through such initiatives.
“That is what a programme like this does. It develops fundamental skills which are often needed in the world. This is incredible,” said Bright.
He said many students started [well] at school but dropped key subjects such as mathematics and science.
“People don't care about those subjects. Maths and science is seen only on pages of books and seems to be about equations. But these types of labs help because students can see, feel and touch and really become involved. Students engage with these subjects in such a fun way,” said Bright.
Xoliswa Mahlangu from Sifiso Edtech, a specialised computer training institution, said they conduct a five-week training course for teachers.
“There is a whole ecosystem around coding and robotics and we make sure that we connect teachers from around the country. We have trained teachers from seven of the nine provinces and we implement labs,” said Mahlangu.
She said they had recently conducted a successful robotic programme with grade 8 pupils at another school.
“In that project the youths had to go out into the community and work. There was an amazing website. The intrepid learners were looking at small businesses — and that was 13-year-olds. Tech changes quickly. Giving students all that is in that lab can really change their world,” she said.
