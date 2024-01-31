South Africa

Lamola 'emboldening anti-Semites' as incidents rocket, says Jewish board

31 January 2024 - 18:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Justice minister Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, where South Africa presented its allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza. File photo.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, where South Africa presented its allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza. File photo.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has called on justice minister Ronald Lamola and the ANC government to stop dismissing anti-Semitism and creating an environment that emboldens anti-Semites.

This follows Lamola's interview on the BBC's HARDtalk, where he was questioned about claims of a rise in anti-Semitism incidents made in an article published by South African Jewish Report.

Lamola said there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of anti-Semitism.

However, the SAJBD said in a statement that to date eight cases have been or are in the process of being lodged with the police.

“They include assault, damage to property and incitement of violence. We are finalising cases which will be brought to the Equality Court,” it said. 

WATCH | ‘No threat to Jewish people in SA’: Lamola denounces anti-Semitism claims

Ronald Lamola denounced claims of anti-Semitism incidents against Jewish people in South Africa after the government opened a case of genocide ...
Politics
7 hours ago

The SAJBD said the minister's stance that any claims of anti-Semitism in South Africa are “not based on any facts” was misleading and disregarded the voices of those affected, namely South African Jews.

In 2023 anti-Semitic incidents in South Africa reached the highest levels since the SAJBD began compiling detailed lists from 1993, it said. The SAJBD alleged that from October to December last year, there were 139 recorded incidents, compared with 19 in the same period in 2022.

It claimed there was also a sharp increase in physical attacks against Jewish people or property, “something which had occurred only rarely in previous years.

“There were six cases of physical assault, whereas the annual average had been only one in the preceding decade. These included two cases of assault outside a Johannesburg synagogue, an attack on a Johannesburg rabbi and a person being hit over the head with a pole at a pro-Palestine rally in Cape Town.

“The vandalism included damage and desecration of Jewish cemeteries in Pretoria and Durban.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa warns of ‘superpower backlash’ for taking Israel to court

Exposing ‘the moral bankruptcy’ of pro-Israel nations has exposed South Africa to attempts at political meddling, says president at ANC lekgotla
News
1 day ago

SA Jewish Board of Deputies says ICJ recognised Israel’s right to self-defence

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Friday welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) denying South Africa’s ...
News
5 days ago

SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application

While Hamas has welcomed South Africa taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has slammed ...
News
1 month ago

SAJBD confirms release of second South African hostage freed by Hamas

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies confirmed the release of a second South African who was part of a group of Israeli hostages released by ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are the seven most hijacked vehicles in South Africa news
  2. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  3. Three 'blue light' bogus cops arrested on R59 with six firearms South Africa
  4. Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’ South Africa
  5. SA’s famous icebreaker gets second life ferrying tourists to Antarctica South Africa

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances