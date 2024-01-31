The SAJBD said the minister's stance that any claims of anti-Semitism in South Africa are “not based on any facts” was misleading and disregarded the voices of those affected, namely South African Jews.
Lamola 'emboldening anti-Semites' as incidents rocket, says Jewish board
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has called on justice minister Ronald Lamola and the ANC government to stop dismissing anti-Semitism and creating an environment that emboldens anti-Semites.
This follows Lamola's interview on the BBC's HARDtalk, where he was questioned about claims of a rise in anti-Semitism incidents made in an article published by South African Jewish Report.
Lamola said there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of anti-Semitism.
However, the SAJBD said in a statement that to date eight cases have been or are in the process of being lodged with the police.
“They include assault, damage to property and incitement of violence. We are finalising cases which will be brought to the Equality Court,” it said.
WATCH | ‘No threat to Jewish people in SA’: Lamola denounces anti-Semitism claims
