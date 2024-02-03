Pick n Pay announced on Saturday it is recalling three brands of peanut butter that have been found to have "higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin".
The three brands are No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country.
“Following in-house standard testing, these products were found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin, which may constitute a health risk. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin, but the levels we detected were higher than the regulatory threshold,” the retailer said.
All stocks of these products had already been removed from all stores countrywide, it said. “No other peanut butter brand at Pick n Pay is involved in the recall.”
It said the health and safety of its customers was its priority.
“Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025. If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not.”
The retailer said it had engaged the National Consumer Commission and the national department of health's directorate of food control.
“We’re asking our customers to please check their pantries and food cupboards and make sure to return the products concerned to any Pick n Pay store for a full refund.
“If you have any other queries, customers can call our Customer Care Line on 0860 303 030.”
TimesLIVE
Pick n Pay recalls three brands of peanut butter due to high aflatoxin levels
Image: Supplied
Pick n Pay announced on Saturday it is recalling three brands of peanut butter that have been found to have "higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin".
The three brands are No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country.
“Following in-house standard testing, these products were found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin, which may constitute a health risk. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin, but the levels we detected were higher than the regulatory threshold,” the retailer said.
All stocks of these products had already been removed from all stores countrywide, it said. “No other peanut butter brand at Pick n Pay is involved in the recall.”
It said the health and safety of its customers was its priority.
“Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025. If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not.”
The retailer said it had engaged the National Consumer Commission and the national department of health's directorate of food control.
“We’re asking our customers to please check their pantries and food cupboards and make sure to return the products concerned to any Pick n Pay store for a full refund.
“If you have any other queries, customers can call our Customer Care Line on 0860 303 030.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Lubricant used in medical procedures recalled after fungus link in 380 patients
Regulator recalls ‘substandard’ Econo Cement product, firm to launch review challenging decision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos