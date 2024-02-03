South Africa

Pick n Pay recalls three brands of peanut butter due to high aflatoxin levels

03 February 2024 - 14:01 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pick n Pay is recalling three brands of peanut butter that have been found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin.
Pick n Pay is recalling three brands of peanut butter that have been found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin.
Image: Supplied

Pick n Pay announced on Saturday it is recalling three brands of peanut butter that have been found to have "higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin".

The three brands are No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country.

“Following in-house standard testing, these products were found to have higher than regulated levels of aflatoxin, which may constitute a health risk. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin, but the levels we detected were higher than the regulatory threshold,” the retailer said.

All stocks of these products had already been removed from all stores countrywide, it said. “No other peanut butter brand at Pick n Pay is involved in the recall.” 

It said the health and safety of its customers was its priority.

“Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025. If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not.”

The retailer said it had engaged the National Consumer Commission and the national department of health's directorate of food control.

“We’re asking our customers to please check their pantries and food cupboards and make sure to return the products concerned to any Pick n Pay store for a full refund.

“If you have any other queries, customers can call our Customer Care Line on 0860 303 030.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Lubricant used in medical procedures recalled after fungus link in 380 patients

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has issued a countrywide recall of a suspected contaminated sterile lubricant, Lubri-A, ...
News
1 month ago

Regulator recalls ‘substandard’ Econo Cement product, firm to launch review challenging decision

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) has issued a nationwide recall of a cement product it says is “substandard,” which the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Labour department halts construction of mall in Johannesburg South Africa
  2. Meyiwa murder trial: Dentist says Ntanzi never reported any assault South Africa
  3. Powerball jackpot winner claims his R121m winnings South Africa
  4. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  5. National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1 South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...