Soccer

'You cannot force someone to love or support you': Bafana striker Makgopa on criticism

03 February 2024 - 14:00
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Evidence Makgopa celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's first goal against Morocco with teammates.
Evidence Makgopa celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's first goal against Morocco with teammates.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Bafana Bafana forward Evidence Makgopa is not bothered by the criticism levelled against him. Instead, the player is hell-bent on repaying the faith coach Hugo Broos has shown in him.    

Makgopa is part of the South African team at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

The team is set to take on Cape Verde in a quarterfinal match at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on Saturday (10pm SA time).        

Makgopa has not enjoyed much support from South Africans back home.    

He has been criticised for not being able to score in the group stages, with his critics overlooking any other contributions he might have made to get Bafana to the knockouts.    

The Orlando Pirates striker silenced his critics when he played a crucial role in Bafana beating pre-tournament favourites Morocco in the last 16.    

The forward scored the opening goal in South Africa's 2-0 victory over the north African giants in San Pedro, with the other goal coming from Teboho Mokoena.    

In the fourth episode of the ‘Arena Sports Show’, former Soweto giants goalkeeper was impressed with Bafana’s stunning 2-0 win over top ranked Morocco on Tuesday and he is asking more of the same against Cape Verde. From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show. Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza.   #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Speaking ahead of the crucial game against Cape Verde, where the two nations will be fighting for a spot in the Afcon’s last four, Makgopa addressed the criticism.    

“I think you cannot force someone to love you and you cannot force someone to support you,” Makgopa told media in Yamoussoukro.    

“For me, I think I just have to take it as it is and move forward and play football.    

“I have a coach (Broos) that believes in me. When the coach called me, people were already questioning why (he chose) this player?     

“For the fact that the coach called me, I’m here to do the job, I’m here to play and I’m going to play my heart out for him,” he said.    

“I’m going to do whatever I have to do for the coach because he believes in me.”    

Bafana players are highly motivated to go all the way in the tournament and the fact that Broos won this tournament in 2017 with Cameroon gives them reason to believe they can.   

“All the players are motivated, and we want to be one of the teams that will contest in the semifinals of the tournament,” Makgopa said.    

“The coach has the experience of winning the Afcon and the other thing is that our coach has that belief in us as a team. We have a good relationship with him, and I think that is going to help us going forward.”

MORE:

EDITORIAL | How SA would love it if Bafana go from a sad story to a success story at Afcon

Bafana have their best chance in almost two decades to perform such a metamorphosis when they meet Cape Verde in Saturday’s quarterfinal
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Sporting genes and discipline: Bafana goal scorers' talents honed by support at home and school

Proud moments for Evidence Makgopa’s family and Teboho Mokoena’s childhood coach as Bafana Bafana goal scorers shine at Afcon.
Sport
2 days ago

Nigeria beat Angola to advance to Cup of Nations semifinals

Nigeria were the first side to book a semifinal berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Broos says it's normal for South Africa to dream of Afcon final but warns about Cape Verde

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes it’s perfectly normal for South Africa to be dreaming of an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, he ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Journey into the unknown for Black Caps and Proteas in first Test Cricket
  2. ‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction Soccer
  3. Cape Verde ‘a tougher game than Morocco’: Bafana’s 1996 captain Tovey Soccer
  4. WATCH | Applause as Bafana squad embrace Skomota viral sensation dance move Soccer
  5. Four Cape Verde players Bafana need to watch out for in the battle for Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...