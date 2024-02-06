South Africa

Woman double-scammed, financial sector regulator warns of more social media trickery

06 February 2024 - 11:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The scammers are fraudulently using the names of legitimate companies to find victims. Stock photo.
The scammers are fraudulently using the names of legitimate companies to find victims. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FEDHAR

Investment scammers are increasingly using social media platforms to find victims to defraud.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has issued several warnings involving TikTok, Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The scammers are using the names of legitimate companies to find victims.

In one case, the FSCA said the fraudsters pretended to be from International Capital Markets (IC Markets), a registered financial services provider, to operate a scam on TikTok and Facebook.

In one case, a woman was contacted via Tiktok by fraudsters who promised they would invest her money in return for a greater payout, and subsequently requested her to deposit more money to release her investment return.

Another individual on Facebook offered to assist her with recovering her investment returns from the individuals who defrauded her, and this too turned out to be a scam as she was requested to deposit more funds.

Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion, Experian for 'new' SA data theft

Two of the country’s largest consumer credit reporting agencies, TransUnion and Experian, may have been hit by a fresh data hack, potentially ...
News
2 months ago

IC Markets has confirmed it is not associated with the individuals on TikTok or Facebook using its name.

In another case, two impersonators are illegally using the name of Centaur Asset Management via the WhatsApp number +27-67-209-8867 and fraudulently taking deposits from unsuspecting members of the public.

A fraudulent Instagram account and website run by individuals purporting to be from RCG Markets has also been brought to the attention of the FSCA. The company has confirmed is in no way related to these individuals or the fraudulent account and website being used.

Yet another scam is being run on Telegram using the name of Brantam Financial Services Holdings. The fraudsters are using the company's logo, contact details and directors’ photos to scam unsuspecting clients.

A clue to this not being a legitimate investment lies with the huge “return on investment” the scammers are advertising: a lump-sum investment in return for two or three times the amount initially invested, within four days. Clients are also requested to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The FSCA urged would-be investors to be wary “of such schemes being run on messaging platforms, as well as the different social media platforms, as they are on the rise”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng government warns of scams around Nasi iSpani jobs campaign

Job seekers were expecting to fill a stadium in Soweto for a function to provide 32,000 young people with appointment letters for jobs as teaching ...
News
4 days ago

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

When Zimbabwean mother-of-four Eunice Sinoya enrolled in a first aid course near the capital Harare, she was lured by the college's promise of a job ...
News
3 weeks ago

'I'm afraid to tell my spouse': United African Stokvel investors mourn their losses

Investors allegedly swindled in the United African Stokvel scam say they are clinging to the hope they will one day be served justice and have some ...
News
1 month ago

Stokvel matter to be handed to police

Report to be handed over to the police and law enforcement authorities
News
1 month ago

Woman defrauded in love scam withdrew all her 'dirty money' and kept it in prayer room

A woman from Orlando, Johannesburg has allegedly been defrauded of about R267,500 by someone she met on Tinder.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. UK's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, sons set to rally around him World
  3. 'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa South Africa
  4. One suspect killed, another nabbed after City Power security ‘catches’ duo with ... South Africa
  5. Sex worker murders: 'I was with my young son when I found body in unused ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...