Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) has noted temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal are expected to rise to 37ºC.
The SA Weather Service on Tuesday issued a heatwave advisory. It is forecast that the heatwave will persist until Thursday.
“We call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat conditions. This may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in severe circumstances, heat stroke,” said emergency services department spokesperson Charles Mabaso.
The department has advised residents to:
- stay hydrated by drinking large amounts of water;
- limit outdoor activities (especially during the hottest time of the day);
- wear loose clothing and avoid dark clothing;
- remain in the shade;
- keep an eye on vulnerable people;
- ensure children and animals are not left in parked vehicles; and
- avoid strenuous physical activity.
Residents have been urged to be vigilant and immediately report fire or rescue incidents.
Heatwave alert for Gauteng
Image: 123RF
Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) has noted temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal are expected to rise to 37ºC.
The SA Weather Service on Tuesday issued a heatwave advisory. It is forecast that the heatwave will persist until Thursday.
“We call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat conditions. This may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in severe circumstances, heat stroke,” said emergency services department spokesperson Charles Mabaso.
The department has advised residents to:
Residents have been urged to be vigilant and immediately report fire or rescue incidents.
The City of Johannesburg EMS has also issued an alert about extremely hot temperatures on Wednesday (33°C), urging residents to stay hydrated, drink lots of water and avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm. Those working directly in sunlight are urged to take regular breaks and to look out for veld fires.
“Exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat cramps which might lead to heat stroke. Residents are urged to exercise caution while conducting daily activities,” the metro said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EU set to recommend deep CO2 cuts for 2040 climate target
Boland prisoners relocated as precaution due to nearby fires
Weekend storms leave parts of Western Cape without electricity
Deadly California storm triggers flooding, mudslides, power outages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos