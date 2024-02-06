Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will on Tuesday visit the Brandvlei management area in the Western Cape after veld fires in the district that damaged the agricultural stores section in the facility.
All inmates and officials at Brandvlei prison are safe, the department said.
“The agricultural stores are not close to any of the correctional centres in Brandvlei.”
Some were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the risk of smoke inhalation for those housed at the Medium B Centre. They were moved to neighbouring correctional centres.
Wildfires have been flaring up over the past week across a large area in the Overstrand municipality.
Boland prisoners relocated as precaution due to nearby fires
Image: Overstrand municipality
Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will on Tuesday visit the Brandvlei management area in the Western Cape after veld fires in the district that damaged the agricultural stores section in the facility.
All inmates and officials at Brandvlei prison are safe, the department said.
“The agricultural stores are not close to any of the correctional centres in Brandvlei.”
Some were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the risk of smoke inhalation for those housed at the Medium B Centre. They were moved to neighbouring correctional centres.
Wildfires have been flaring up over the past week across a large area in the Overstrand municipality.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Recent Cape fires caused by ‘deliberate malicious intent’: Table Mountain National Park
SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate
Compulsory education for prisoners on the cards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos