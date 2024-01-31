News

Specialised investigations needed to crack assassinations carried out by hitmen: expert

Killers are hired to throw police off the scent when tracking the culprit behind the murder

31 January 2024 - 21:28

Police need to use specialised investigations and improve their intelligence to crack cases of murder committed by hitmen, which are becoming common in the country. ..

