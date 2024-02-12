Police have named Const MM Makwela, attached to Mookgophong (Naboomspruit) SAPS, as one of the passengers of the police vehicle who died in a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday.
Seven people were killed in the collision between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
The SAPS van was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane.
Five people in the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS van — Makwela and a suspect — died at the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the driver of the SAPS vehicle, a sergeant, was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical attention.
Officer who died in head-on collision in Limpopo on Sunday named
Seven killed in head-on collision between sedan and SAPS van
Police said the identities of the inmate and the five from the other vehicle will be released as soon as their next of kin have been notified.
“The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is being investigated,” he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered an immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Hadebe sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wished the driver a speedy recovery.
