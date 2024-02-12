South Africa

Officer who died in head-on collision in Limpopo on Sunday named

12 February 2024 - 10:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Seven people were killed in an accident between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
Seven people were killed in an accident between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

Police have named Const MM Makwela, attached to Mookgophong (Naboomspruit) SAPS, as one of the passengers of the police vehicle who died in a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday.

Seven people were killed in the collision between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.

The SAPS van was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane.

Five people in the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS van — Makwela and a suspect — died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the driver of the SAPS vehicle, a sergeant, was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical attention.

Seven killed in head-on collision between sedan and SAPS van

Seven people including a SAPS member were killed in a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday between a car and police van on the R101 in the ...
News
18 hours ago

Police said the identities of the inmate and the five from the other vehicle will be released as soon as their next of kin have been notified. 

“The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is being investigated,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered an immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Hadebe sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wished the driver a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

World record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident

Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach were killed in a traffic accident in the Rift Valley on Sunday, cutting short the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Mobi Dixon hospitalised after car accident

"To give Mobi the space to recover, we ask for privacy and patience from the media and fans during this time."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Free State bus crash victims named as transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visits scene

The names of the six girls who died earlier this week in a bus crash near Ventersburg have been released.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban's uShaka Marine World to close as workers strike for more pay South Africa
  2. Ethiopians held captive: Property owner shocked to find home turned into ... South Africa
  3. Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban South Africa
  4. Seven killed in head-on collision between sedan and SAPS van South Africa
  5. Nigeria's Dangote refinery set to deliver first fuel: sources Africa

Latest Videos

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash
Ivory Coast rallies to beat Nigeria 2-1 and win Africa Cup of Nations