South Africa

Some load-shedding relief as five generating units return

12 February 2024 - 15:34
Stage 5 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Tuesday. Thereafter it will be reduced to stage 3. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom has returned to service five generating units in the past 24 hours, which will allow emergency reserves to be adequately replenished by Tuesday morning.

South Africa is on stage 5 load-shedding which has seen four-hour power cuts twice a day. 

Eskom said on Monday load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm. “Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

“This alternating pattern of stage 3 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm and stage 4 load-shedding from 4pm to 5am will be repeated daily until further notice.”

On Sunday electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load-shedding stages are expected to ease during the week as more generation units return to service.

He identified boiler tube leaks as the sources of failure.

Could Eskom and Zuma be writing Cyril’s swansong?

President Cyril Ramaphosa had barely finished his disappointing state of the nation address on Thursday night when Eskom ramped up its load-shedding ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Eskom's unplanned outages have dropped to 14,579MW of generating capacity, while planned maintenance is at 7,316MW.

“Eskom power station GMs and their teams continue to work to ensure additional generating units are brought back to service. A total of 2,150MW of generating capacity is planned to be returned to service by Wednesday.”

The utility's evening peak demand on Monday evening is 26,902MW.

“We appeal to members of the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm. This lowers demand and helps alleviate the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load-shedding,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

