South Africa

Load-shedding expected to ease by midweek: Ramokgopa

Boiler tube leaks partly to blame for descent into stage 6 load-shedding

11 February 2024 - 11:06 By TIMESLIVE
Electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Sunday that boiler tube leaks took nine generating units offline at the end of the week, plunging the country into stage 6 load-shedding again.

This was in addition to a significant number of units down or preventive maintenance — which the power utility knew posed an inherent risk should there be unexpected breakdowns — and underperforming renewable energy supply.

“The inherent risk materialised,” he said, with boiler tube leaks taking out 4,400MW at nine generating units.

However, he said these units were being returned to service and he expected some reprieve for customers towards the middle of the week when load-shedding was expected to be reduced to stage 4 or less.

“To fix this grid we need to be very meticulous ... there are going to be setbacks,” he added.

The move to stage 6 at midnight on Friday came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans in his state of the nation address “the worst is behind us and the end of load-shedding is finally in reach”, reported the Sunday Times.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

